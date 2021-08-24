Biosimulation Market: Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence is Projected to Drive the Global Market
According to the report, the global biosimulation market was valued at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Biosimulation can be defined as computer-aided mathematical simulation of biological processes, which form an integral part of the human biology system. Biosimulation is focused on offering model-based prediction of the behavior and the dynamics of biological systems.www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0