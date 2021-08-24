Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Do You Have To Buy a Gift for a Destination Wedding?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xWug7_0bbMKgGV00

Attending a destination wedding can be pricey. According to The Knot, guests who flew to a wedding report an average spend of $1,440 — which of course can be more if the destination is further away. So, given that you’re already spending so much to merely attend the wedding, do you also need to get the couple a gift? Here’s what etiquette experts say.

Modern Money Etiquette: Answering Thorny Questions About Tipping, Gifts and More
And More: Are Cash Bars at Weddings a Big No-No?

Yes, But You Don’t Have To Stress About How Much You Spend

“If we are one of the extremely lucky ones being invited to a destination wedding, we are probably one of the closest family members or friends of the bride and groom,” said Maryanne Parker, founder of Manor of Manners . “In this case, obviously, we know the couple well — or at least one of them — and we can certainly prepare a nice gift.”

However, Parker emphasizes that when it comes to destination wedding gifts, it really is the thought that counts.

“You definitely should bring some kind of a small gift for the couple,” she said. “Usually, the focus shouldn’t be on the price but on the meaning, the connection and the sentiment the gift represents.”

For Wedding Parties: How Much Is OK To Expect People To Pay For a Bachelor/ette Party?
And: How To Talk Costs With Your Bridal Party

Joy Weaver, certified etiquette expert and author of “Socially Savvy,” agrees that thoughtfulness is paramount to the price tag when it comes to buying a gift for a destination wedding.

“There is no absolute ‘rule of thumb’ for purchasing wedding gifts, though it should be well-thought-out and something special,” she said. “The gift should be a reflection of your relationship with the couple, and should never be based on price. Consider personalized gifts such as a traditional or digital frame with photos from the destination wedding, an engraved vase or a bottle of champagne to save for their first wedding anniversary. Each of these gifts can be purchased for under $50.”

See: Is It Ever OK To Ask For Cash as a Gift?
Be Prepared: Who To Tip When You’re Traveling

No, If the Couple Specifies ‘No Gifts’

There is an exception to the rule above.

“Destination weddings can be expensive for those attending and because of the expected added costs, some couples insist to their guests ‘no gifts please,'” Weaver said.

More Etiquette: Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now

In this case, you do not need to bring a gift.

However, “those couples who do not communicate a no-gift request to their guests are expecting a wedding gift,” Weaver said.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: June 3, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Do You Have To Buy a Gift for a Destination Wedding?

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destination Weddings#Wedding Party#Etiquette#Manor Of Manners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceTODAY.com

The wedding was postponed — do I need to buy a new gift?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com or click here.
Relationship Advicemarthastewart.com

Do You Need to Create a Custom Crest for Your Wedding?

Creating a personalized logo for your wedding is an elegant way to tie together everything from your paper suite to your cake topper, and a crest that was custom-designed to represent you and your partner adds an exclusive touch that simple monograms can't equal. But are they really necessary on the wedding day? Despite how popular they have become, there's absolutely no rule that says you need a personalized crest in order to have a successful, memorable event. That said, if you are looking for ways to make your day a little more unique, they are a great option.
Relationship AdviceInvestopedia

Do You Need a Wedding Planner?

A wedding day is a happy but also complicated day filled with many moving parts—not to mention the added pressure of having to be a perfect occasion. Weddings are also a big business. Not surprisingly, as in many industries, a whole profession of advisors exists, generically known as “wedding planners.” Though not new—the oldest planner trade organization dates back to the 1950s—these nuptial consultants are increasingly in demand as wedding celebrations grow ever more elaborate, involved, and individualized.
Relationship Advicedestinationido.com

4 Essentials For Your Next Wedding

Wedding season is well underway as we cross the midway point of August. From decked-out barns and country escape ceremonies, to warm sand and cool ocean breezes at sunset, each wedding is a party and celebration like none other. While you may have attended several weddings and maybe a destination wedding already, it’s helpful to stay prepared at all times. So, what are a few items you can’t go without? We’ve got you covered. Read along and we’ll make sure you’re bringing the top wedding essentials on your next weekend away.
Lifestylefashionisers.com

9 Gift Ideas for the Hard-to-Buy-For People in Your Life

Are you stuck on an excellent gift idea? Some people are just hard to buy for. Maybe they seem to have everything already, or their hobbies are so complex that you don’t know where to begin. Whatever your situation, here are some ready-made gift ideas for when you’re stuck. Gift...
Relationship Advicecranberryeagle.com

Find your wedding florist

Weddings join the lives of two loving individuals so they can share their future with one another. Various elements help make weddings both momentous and magical. Some weddings adhere to themes that are designed to make an impression and showcase couples' personalities. Floral arrangements are key components of wedding themes, as they help to establish ambiance at both the ceremony and reception.
Relationship Advicemarthastewart.com

How to Style Your Wedding Cake Table

Spend just a few minutes scrolling through photos of wedding cakes on your favorite social media platform, and you're bound to notice that the images all have one thing in common. Regardless of the color, shape, size, or topper, wedding cakes are always displayed in a way that signifies their importance. Whether a cake is set on its own table with a sequined linen tablecloth for a glamorous look or styled with fresh greenery and produce for a garden party wedding, the styling is an important part of the overall look. Not sure how to style your wedding cake table? Here, event planners share their favorite ways to make a cake table into its own styled scene.
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Do You Have the Courage to Be a Real Friend?

When in the midst of great sadness or grief, people really want someone to be with them in their pain. It may be necessary to refrain from turning a friend's painful experience into an idea or an opportunity to be helpful or wise. Try to keep a suffering friend company...
Beauty & FashionElle

16 Wedding Veils To Buy Now If You Love To Zhuzh Up Bridal Traditions

A wedding veil is the perfect way to add some tradition and sophistication to a bridal look. Whether you're looking for a tulle option with appliqué polka dots, flowers and leaves, or a simple, single tier lace design that cascades from the crown of your head over a boho dress or wedding suit, there are countless wedding veils to choose from.

Comments / 0

Community Policy