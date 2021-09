The Global Healthcare Contract Research Outsourcing Market held USD 36.9 billion in 2020 and is to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020-2030. Healthcare and pharmaceutical companies outsource not only drug production but also their clinical trials. With rising privatization of clinical trials, the outsourcing to developed countries is on the increase. Companies in pharmaceutical sector have begun outsourcing R&D activities which are complex and require regular monitoring. Healthcare CROs functions and manages the processes of bringing new products to the market according to the customer’s timeline provided. Emerging economies like Japan, India and China are chosen to outsource business. Many healthcare contract research organizations are now forming partnerships to expand their market reach by providing services across a wide market space and strengthening the relationship between client and contractor. IQVIA for instance formed an alliance with Box in 2018. This partnership is intended to assist the company in offering cloud-based content management solutions for healthcare and life science companies. Key players are in the process of purchasing other contract research organizations, in addition to partnerships, to achieve leverage.