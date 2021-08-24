Inflatable Prosthetic Hand with a Sense of Touch
Researchers at MIT and Shanghai Jiao Tong University created an inexpensive robotic hand intended for use by upper limb amputees. The device is more like a soft robot than previous robotic prostheses, and includes inflatable components and pneumatics, making it lightweight and inexpensive. Excitingly, the hand is equipped with sensors and provides some tactile feedback as users interact with objects. The researchers hope that the technology could lead to affordable and viable neuroprosthetic devices, particularly for amputees in low-income regions of the world.www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0