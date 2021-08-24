Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Inflatable Prosthetic Hand with a Sense of Touch

By Conn Hastings
Medagadget.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at MIT and Shanghai Jiao Tong University created an inexpensive robotic hand intended for use by upper limb amputees. The device is more like a soft robot than previous robotic prostheses, and includes inflatable components and pneumatics, making it lightweight and inexpensive. Excitingly, the hand is equipped with sensors and provides some tactile feedback as users interact with objects. The researchers hope that the technology could lead to affordable and viable neuroprosthetic devices, particularly for amputees in low-income regions of the world.

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflatable#Robot#Prosthetic#Design#Mit#Mit#Neuroprosthetic#Neuroprostheses#3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
HealthPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Brain Implant Restores Sense of Touch on Fingertips

Imagine not being able to feel the warmth of a hand holding yours, or the buttons of your shirt as you try and do it up. Millions of people live with paralysis and peripheral neuropathy — when nerves in the body's extremities, such as hands and feet, are damaged — and aren't able to feel sensations through their fingertips and toes.
Medical & BiotechPhys.org

Molecular trap allows study of single proteins

Researchers from the technical universities of Delft and Munich have invented a new type of molecular trap that can hold a single protein in place for hours to study its natural behavior—a million times longer than before. The new NEOtrap technique enables scientists to use electrical currents to study the vibrant nature of proteins, which may spark innovation in biomedicine, biotechnology, and more.
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

Magnets Could Improve Control of Prosthetic Limbs

For people with amputation who have prosthetic limbs, one of the greatest challenges is controlling the prosthesis so that it moves the same way a natural limb would. Most prosthetic limbs are controlled using electromyography, a way of recording electrical activity from the muscles, but this approach provides only limited control of the prosthesis.
TechnologyMedicalXpress

Researchers evoke sense of touch through brain implant electrodes

In a first-in-human study, researchers at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research elicited the sense of touch through a minimally-invasive electrode brain implant. This research, published recently in Brain Stimulation, has the potential to help millions of people who live with paralysis and neuropathy. Many illnesses and injuries, including stroke,...
TechnologyFreethink

Tiny magnetic beads and turkeys may lead to better prosthetic limbs

A huge challenge of prosthetic limbs is getting them to behave as a natural limb would behave. They’re often heavy and clunky, leaving many amputees frustrated when trying to perform even basic tasks like picking up a ball. What’s more, prosthetic limbs are more than just practical devices to amputees....
Engineeringaaas.org

Electrically Spun Artificial Fibers Match Performance of Human Muscle Fibers

A new artificial fiber spun from a polymer called liquid crystal elastomer (LCE) using high-voltage electricity replicates the strength, responsiveness, and power density of human muscle fibers, scientists report. When powered by heat or near-infrared light, the fibers pulled upward and downward or oscillated back and forth. "Our work may...
HealthMedagadget.com

Carbon Nanotube Thread Lets Clothes Monitor Health

Researchers at Rice University managed to create flexible carbon nanotube fibers that can be incorporated into clothing to function as wearable health monitors. The new thread is highly conductive, but it is washable and strong, allowing it to function as an unobtrusive component of clothing. So far, the researchers have incorporated the fibers into a sports shirt that can monitor heart rate and obtain a continual electrocardiogram. The technology could act as a replacement for uncomfortable or impractical wearables, such as chest straps.
Healthtechxplore.com

Researchers develop bionic arm that restores natural behaviors in patients with upper limb amputations

Cleveland Clinic researchers have engineered a first-of-its-kind bionic arm for patients with upper-limb amputations that allows wearers to think, behave and function like a person without an amputation, according to new findings published in Science Robotics. The Cleveland Clinic-led international research team developed the bionic system that combines three important...
ScienceDiscover Mag

Cooling mattress and the Science of Body Heat

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. You may be unconscious while you’re sleeping but your body is anything but idle. Depending on which stage of sleep you’re in, your brain and body could be very active. Your body goes through changes in respiration, brain activity, hormone production, and cardiac activity during sleep but one of the first changes to occur is a drop in body temperature.
EngineeringThe Daily Collegian

Graphene made with lasers for wearable health devices

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Graphene, hexagonally arranged carbon atoms in a single layer with superior pliability and high conductivity, could advance flexible electronics according to a Penn State-led international research team. Huanyu “Larry” Cheng, Dorothy Quiggle Career Development Professor in Penn State's Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics (ESM), heads the collaboration, which recently published two studies that could inform research and development of future motion detection, tactile sensing and health monitoring devices.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Study Identifies New Method That Could Stop COVID-19 Transmission

A new method has been developed to identify specific molecular targets that may be used to disrupt the life cycle of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Simulations and protein engineering efforts could help researchers to identify compounds that would interfere with the spike protein’s function, which would stop the virus from entering the cell. SARS-CoV-2’s genome is passed on to other cells by its spike protein, which transmits it by sticking to host cells. The spike protein is composed of three different kinds of components.
EngineeringPhotonics.com

3D-Printed Ink Produces Elements with Disparate Optical Effects

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept. 2, 2021 — A light-reflective, 3D-printable liquid crystal ink could make it possible to use cholesteric liquid crystal — a human-made material found in TVs and smartphones that possesses properties between liquids and solid crystals — to add tunable color and iridescence to a range of applications from wearable sensors to decorative lighting. The ink has more viscosity than previous liquid crystal inks, which makes it more suitable for rapid 3D-printing techniques.
Environmentplasticstoday.com

Prosthetic Limb Socket Made from Waste Plastic Gets Global Stage

Back in September 2019, PlasticsToday reported on an engineer and lecturer at De Montfort University Leicester (DMU) in the United Kingdom who created a prosthetic limb socket for amputees made from recycled plastic water bottles. The device costs a little under $14 to produce, compared with conventional prosthetic devices that run about $6,800. Dr. Karthikeyan Kandan, who is now Associate Professor at DMU’s School of Engineering and Sustainable Development, will demonstrate his work on this and other sustainable engineering projects at Expo 2020, the international innovation festival in Dubai that begins a six-month run in October.
EngineeringTechCrunch

Actuator: Stop making sense

It’s a name you can take to the bank (or at least run by the legal department for clearance). To mark this momentous occasion, we employed our resident graphic design genius Bryce to sketch up something befitting our rebrand. We’re also using the opportunity to announce that Actuator will be...
Health ServicesMedagadget.com

Cleveland Clinic’s New Prosthetic Arm with Advanced Functionality

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have developed an advanced bionic arm that allows users with upper limb amputations to achieve a similar level of function as non-amputees. The system incorporates a sense of touch and movement and allows for intuitive motor control. The device is intended for users who have undergone targeted sensory and motor reinnervation procedures in which motor and sensory neurons are redirected to the skin and muscles in the residual limb, allowing them to communicate with the bionic limb.
Medical & Biotechscitechdaily.com

“Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains

An antibody therapy that appears to neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains, and other coronaviruses, was developed with a little help from structural biologist Jay Nix. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Have Created a Supersolid State of Matter in a New Dimension

It's time for an upgrade. Most of us are familiar with the three common states of matter, solid, liquid, and gas, in addition to the uncommon fourth one: plasma. But ongoing research with a novel exotic state called a "supersolid," which was verified a few years ago, has reached a critical impasse: Scientists have created it in a new two-dimensional form, for the first time, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Crystal That Exhibits Exotic Form of Magnetism

This ain’t your grandma’s fridge magnet. An exotic form of magnetism has been discovered and linked to an equally exotic type of electrons, according to scientists who analyzed a new crystal in which they appear at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The magnetism is created and protected by the crystal’s unique electronic structure, offering a mechanism that might be exploited for fast, robust information storage devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy