On September 1, the first day of Hunger Action Month, City Harvest, New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization, will be rescuing and delivering the organization’s billionth pound of food for New Yorkers in need since its founding in 1982, to Hour Children, a leading provider of services to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women in New York State. This sobering milestone underscores the growing number of New Yorkers experiencing hunger on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which food insecurity rates surged 41% overall in New York City – and a stunning 53% among NYC children – with a disproportionate impact upon communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic.