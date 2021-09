Sonic Colors was first released in November 2010 by the Sonic Team. It was considered one of the finest installments of the Sonic franchise within that current generation. Ever since Sonic shifted his adventures into the 3D world, things haven’t transferred over all that smoothly. With Sonic Colors, the design was a smart hybrid of 3D racing and 2D platforming. The introduction of the Wisps gave the gameplay a whole new dynamic. Usually, Sonic is a hyperactive, pinball buzzsaw that tears through enemies with some power-ups here and there. However, the Wisps in this installment grant Sonic a slew of new perks like morphing into a laser and transforming into a drill that heightens the action. Sonic still comes with his standard move set from Sonic Unleashed and veterans will be comfortable with the controls with this title.