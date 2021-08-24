Ed Sheeran Shares Clip Of Him Re-Recording Taylor Duet
Ed Sheeran shared a clip of him re-recording “Everything Has Changed” for Taylor Swift’s version of her 2012 “Red” album. Sheeran shared information regarding the preorder for Taylor’s latest re-recorded album and gave fans some good news, “There’s also a brand new song me and Taylor wrote the first day we met called ‘Run’ that’s out with the new version of the record, November 19th. Enjoy guys ! Was so fun reliving all of this x (sic)”www.energy941.com
