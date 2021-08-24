Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tiny Neural Sensors for Brain Computer Interfaces

By Conn Hastings
Medagadget.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Brown University have developed wireless micro-implants that can function as a network of neural sensors and stimulators in the brain. The research team has dubbed their creation “neurograins,” which are intended to be implanted in the brain in large numbers. When inside, they can transmit data to an external communication hub, in the form of a patch attached to the scalp. The researchers hope that the neurograins will be able to record brain activity from a large number of neurons in the brain, allowing for advanced functionality when using brain-computer interfaces.

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Computer#Interfaces#Neural#Brown University#Nature Electronics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

New Optogenetic Brain Device to Accelerate Neuroscience

Innovative technologies in genomics and photonics are accelerating the discovery of novel clinical treatments that may one day help treat neurological diseases and disorders. A recent study published in PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America) unveils a new wireless, battery-free optogenetic device that may accelerate neuroscience and the development of future clinical therapeutics.
Diseases & TreatmentsNIH Director's Blog

The Amazing Brain: Motor Neurons of the Cervical Spine

Today, you may have opened a jar, done an upper body workout, played a guitar or a piano, texted a friend, or maybe even jotted down a grocery list longhand. All of these “skilled” arm, wrist, and hand movements are made possible by the bundled nerves, or circuits, running through a part of the central nervous system in the neck area called the cervical spine.
EngineeringPCWorld

This massive AI chip has the compute power of a human brain

Cerebras Systems said today that the company has achieved the computational equivalent of the human brain, or the equivalent of 100 trillion synapses. Cerebras manufactures what it calls the Wafer Scale Engine-1 and -2, a massive 46,225 sq. mm chip more like the size of a computer keyboard than the CPU that goes inside of your PC. The company essentially mounts that chip inside of a standalone CS-2 system, about the size of a dorm refrigerator. Now, the company says that it’s been able to surround the CS-2 with several different technologies to enable the brain-scale computational power to reach 120 trillion synapse equivalents, also called parameters.
ScienceMedicalXpress

The future of neural network models

Neuroscience is a field most obviously associated with medicine and/or psychology. However, my background in physics and computer science enables me to explore, and further understand, how the brain computes and stores information, identifying the underlying physical mechanisms and the interplay between them. My longstanding work with Professor Friedemann Pulvermüller...
ScienceNeuroscience News

Brain Organoids With Complex Neural Activity Developed

Summary: Newly developed brain organoids grown from stem cells showed organized waves of neural activity similar to that seen in living human brains. Researchers at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA have developed brain organoids — 3D, brain-like structures grown from human stem cells — that show organized waves of activity similar to those found in living human brains.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Machine learning algorithm revolutionizes how scientists study behavior

To Eric Yttri, assistant professor of biological sciences and Neuroscience Institute faculty at Carnegie Mellon University, the best way to understand the brain is to watch how organisms interact with the world. "Behavior drives everything we do," Yttri said. As a behavioral neuroscientist, Yttri studies what happens in the brain...
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Tiny Lab-Grown Brains Sprout Functional, Rudimentary Human Eyes That Can See Light

Scientists have been using stem cells to grow tiny human brains for years, in order to study the organ's development. Now they've grown one with actual, functional eyes. In a historic first, hundreds of brain organoids grown in Petri dishes from donated human stem cells have sprouted symmetrical pairs of eyes. These rudimentary structures can not only sense the light around them, but send those signals to the rest of the organoid. The impact of this breakthrough is mind-boggling, to say the least.
ComputersEurekAlert

Photonic-dispersion neural networks for inverse scattering problems

Light Publishing Center, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics And Physics, CAS. Inverse scattering problems (ISPs) arise in many fields of science and engineering such as computed tomography, fiber Bragg gratings, and optical metrology. However, it still faces major challenges when the parameter range is growing and involves inevitable experimental noises. Many algorithms and measuring techniques have been developed to solve ISPs with good injectivity and stability. However, the existing algorithms are usually time-consuming due to the global optimization of a huge parameter space. For measuring techniques, it is still a challenge to perform a rapid stable high-throughput measurement by a single-shot imaging technique.
SoftwareScience Focus

Here’s why we’ll never be able to build a brain in a computer

People often describe the brain as a computer, as if neurons are like hardware and the mind is software. But this metaphor is deeply flawed. A computer is built from static parts, whereas your brain constantly rewires itself as you age and learn. A computer stores information in files that are retrieved exactly, but brains don’t store information in any literal sense. Your memory is a constant construction of electrical pulses and swirling chemicals, and the same remembrance can be reassembled in different ways at different times.
Computer ScienceDiscover Mag

Your Brain Is Not a Computer. It Is a Transducer

Let’s start with my 95-year-old mom. Her memory is unreliable, but she’s still lucid, churns out sarcasm like a pro, and plays a lightning-fast game of double solitaire. Today I finally quit after she won seven games in a row, and, yes, I was trying my best. She also hears...
SciencePhys.org

New material aids in neural stimulation using light

The ability to target and stimulate neurons brings a host of benefits including better understanding brain function and treating neurological diseases. Currently, state-of-the-art microelectrode arrays (MEAs) can stimulate neurons with high precision, but they lack cell-type specificity and require invasive implantation that can result in tissue damage—think stimulators used to help patients with tremors. Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, and Biomedical Engineering, Tzahi Cohen-Karni and his team have been exploring new materials to allow remote photostimulation, or the use of light to stimulate cells.
HealthNewswise

Beyond dopamine: New reward circuitry discovered

Newswise — The key to overcoming addictions and psychiatric disorders lives deep inside the netherworld of our brains and the circuitry that causes us to feel good. Just like space, this region of the brain needs more exploration. The oldest and most known reward pathway is the mesolimbic dopamine system,...
Posted by
Roger Brown

Deep Learning Neural Networks Explained

Deep learning thrives on layered learning and is different from what traditional machine learning looks like or works at. With relation to artificial intelligence latest news, deep learning is not limited to one form of implementation and is subdivided into additional deep learning categories or disciplines like Multi-layer Perceptrons, Convolutional Networks, and Recurrent Neural Networks.
HealthMedagadget.com

Carbon Nanotube Thread Lets Clothes Monitor Health

Researchers at Rice University managed to create flexible carbon nanotube fibers that can be incorporated into clothing to function as wearable health monitors. The new thread is highly conductive, but it is washable and strong, allowing it to function as an unobtrusive component of clothing. So far, the researchers have incorporated the fibers into a sports shirt that can monitor heart rate and obtain a continual electrocardiogram. The technology could act as a replacement for uncomfortable or impractical wearables, such as chest straps.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Alzheimer’s Tau Protein Interacts with RNA to Induce Neurodegeneration

Misfolding and aggregation of the microtubule-associated protein tau (MAPT) are core features of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). As the neurons get sick, they show characteristic changes, such as the accumulation of neurofibrillary tangles, which are composed of misfolded tau protein. The accumulation of tau is closely correlated with cognitive decline in AD patients.
ScienceNature.com

Mapping the hotspots for DNA repair synthesis in human brain organoids

Even stored carefully and properly inside the cell nuclei, DNA is constantly attacked by endogenous and exogenous agents, causing surprisingly extensive DNA damage. The organisms have evolved DNA repair systems to cope with those potentially deleterious lesions [1]. The human nervous system is formed through the extensive proliferation of the neural stem cells that gradually exit from the cell cycle, migrate, and finally become longest-living “postmitotic” neurons at their destinations [2]. The DNA repair mechanism relying on homologous genetic recombination, which is operated during the S/G2 phase of the cell cycle, might be absent in the postmitotic cells, such as neurons [3]. At the same time, taking into consideration that the brain is thought to metabolize as much as a fifth of consumed oxygen, base lesions in the DNA generated by the attack from reactive oxygen species (ROS) over time are particularly serious for long-living neurons. Those are generally repaired by the base excision repair (BER) pathway [3]. ROS may also lead to form DNA single-strand breaks (SSBs) and double-strand breaks (DSBs), but SSBs might be crucial for postmitotic neurons [4]. These repair types of machinery are essential in the nervous system as the defect in the DNA repair system results in neurodegenerative disease or neurodevelopmental abnormality [3, 5]. However, the identity of DNA damages accrue and their distribution throughout the genome of postmitotic neurons remained elusive. Two studies independently appeared in the recent issues of Science [6], and Nature [7] now delineate the identity of the lesions and map them in the genome of postmitotic neurons.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Novel “scArches” Algorithm Maps Single-Cell Data to Reference Atlases

The advent of single-cell genomics has resulted in the generation of single-cell atlases at a rapid pace. For example, the Human Cell Atlas is the world’s largest, growing single-cell reference atlas. These atlases contain huge amounts of data, including millions of cells across tissues, organs, and developmental stages. However, using them as tools can be challenging; single-cell datasets may contain measurement errors (batch effect), the global availability of computational resources is limited, and the sharing of raw data is often legally restricted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy