Tiny Neural Sensors for Brain Computer Interfaces

Even stored carefully and properly inside the cell nuclei, DNA is constantly attacked by endogenous and exogenous agents, causing surprisingly extensive DNA damage. The organisms have evolved DNA repair systems to cope with those potentially deleterious lesions [1]. The human nervous system is formed through the extensive proliferation of the neural stem cells that gradually exit from the cell cycle, migrate, and finally become longest-living “postmitotic” neurons at their destinations [2]. The DNA repair mechanism relying on homologous genetic recombination, which is operated during the S/G2 phase of the cell cycle, might be absent in the postmitotic cells, such as neurons [3]. At the same time, taking into consideration that the brain is thought to metabolize as much as a fifth of consumed oxygen, base lesions in the DNA generated by the attack from reactive oxygen species (ROS) over time are particularly serious for long-living neurons. Those are generally repaired by the base excision repair (BER) pathway [3]. ROS may also lead to form DNA single-strand breaks (SSBs) and double-strand breaks (DSBs), but SSBs might be crucial for postmitotic neurons [4]. These repair types of machinery are essential in the nervous system as the defect in the DNA repair system results in neurodegenerative disease or neurodevelopmental abnormality [3, 5]. However, the identity of DNA damages accrue and their distribution throughout the genome of postmitotic neurons remained elusive. Two studies independently appeared in the recent issues of Science [6], and Nature [7] now delineate the identity of the lesions and map them in the genome of postmitotic neurons.