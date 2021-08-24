Innovative Embolic Device for Treating Tumors Highlighted in “BEST of GEST” Session at the Global Embolization Oncology Symposium Technologies (“GEST”) Conference
Fluidx Medical’s GPX™ Embolic Device Use for Tumor Treatments Chosen for “BEST of GEST” Embolization Program at the Annual GEST Meeting. Fluidx Medical Technology’s GPX Embolic Device was selected for a Global Embolization Oncology Symposium Technologies (“GEST”) “BEST of GEST” session highlighting the technology’s ability to devascularize tumors during minimally-invasive transcatheter embolization procedures (https://gest2021.gestweb.org/program/program/107/oral-abstracts-renal).www.medgadget.com
