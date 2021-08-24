Mr. Porky pork rinds recalled in Canada as Salmonella outbreak linked to pork rinds sickens nearly 200 in UK
Morgan Williams International Inc. is recalling Mr. Porky brand Original Scratchings because of potential Salmonella contamination. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), this recall was triggered by a recall in another country. This recall comes as nearly 200 people across the United Kingdom are part of a Salmonella outbreak linked to pork scratching products.www.foodsafetynews.com
