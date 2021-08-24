Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Mr. Porky pork rinds recalled in Canada as Salmonella outbreak linked to pork rinds sickens nearly 200 in UK

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Williams International Inc. is recalling Mr. Porky brand Original Scratchings because of potential Salmonella contamination. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), this recall was triggered by a recall in another country. This recall comes as nearly 200 people across the United Kingdom are part of a Salmonella outbreak linked to pork scratching products.

www.foodsafetynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Salmonella Outbreak#Canada#Cfia#Salmonella Food#Cdc#Food Safety News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Don't Eat This One Kind of Meat Right Now, CDC Warns

There's nothing like a charcuterie plate that's piled up with everything from prosciutto to parmesan, mustard to mortadella, and grapes to gouda. But before you dive into a spread at your next dinner party or at a summer barbecue this weekend, you need to know about the latest food-related outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating, especially if you're over 65. Read on to find out which Italian-style meats you need to steer clear of at the moment, according to the CDC—or at least, prepare in a very specific way.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.
AgriculturePosted by
SlashGear

USDA says 862,000lbs of sausage, salami and other meats recalled

The US Department of Agriculture has announced a massive meat recall that covers around 862,000 pounds of Italian meats, including sausage, salami, coppa, prosciutto, and soppressata. The recalled units have Best-By dates that span all the way from August of this year to February of next year; they were shipped to stores across the US.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Food poisoning outbreak prompts frozen chicken recall for Costco, other brands

Serenade Foods is recalling 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The recalled product was shipped to distributors nationwide. The FSIS issued a public health alert...
Food Safetykq2.com

Deli meats linked to multi-state salmonella sicknesses

A dozen people have been hospitalized with salmonella and two dozen sickened as of August 24 in multistate outbreaks of two different strains of salmonella, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. People who became sick reported eating salami, prosciutto and other deli meats that can be...
PetsThrillist

Dog Food Has Been Recalled in 7 States Due to Salmonella

It's only been a few weeks since the last recall on dog food shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). On August 26, another recall was announced. Top Quality Dog Food has recalled its "Beef HVM" one-pound packages due to the potential presence of salmonella and listeria. The contamination was discovered during a state surveillance sample. Fortunately, no illnesses linked to this product have been reported at the time of the recall.
PetsFOXBusiness

Dog food recalled over salmonella, listeria concerns

A brand of dog food is being recalled due to potential salmonella and listeria contamination, which could pose a threat to both animals and their owners, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Top Quality Dog Food's "Beef HVM" 1-pound packages can cause an infection in animals who...
Grocery & Supermaketfoodsafetynews.com

Walmart, Aldi among retailers that received recalled raw, frozen chicken products linked to outbreak

Federal officials have identified specific stores that sold recalled frozen, raw breaded chicken products. The products are associated with a Salmonella outbreak. At least 28 people across eight states have been confirmed infected in the Salmonella outbreak, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and infection. Eleven patients have been so sick that they were admitted to hospitals. No one has died.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Hundreds of tons of Italian meat recalled because of E. coli outbreak

Three days after the CDC announced that Fratelli Beretta Italian meat products were linked to an E. Coli outbreak, the company has announced a nationwide recall of more than 430 tons of one of its products. Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. of Mount Olive, NJ, is recalling 24-ounce trays containing two...
Food SafetyPosted by
103GBF

Salmonella Outbreak Has CDC Warning: Don’t Eat the Shrimp

The CDC has issued a warning after a Salmonella outbreak has been linked to a number of frozen cooked shrimp brands sold all across the country, including at Meijer stores. Do not eat, sell, or serve recalled frozen cooked shrimp. Throw them away or return them to the store. The...
Food SafetyPosted by
UPI News

Recall of frozen chicken products linked to 28 salmonella infections

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Indiana-based Serenade Foods has recalled tens of thousands of pounds of raw, frozen chicken amid an outbreak of salmonella infections across eight states, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The recall, announced Monday, involves more than 59,000 pounds of breaded stuffed chicken products sold under the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy