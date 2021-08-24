Covid in Scotland: 'No single reason' for Dumfries and Galloway spike

Jonathan Isaby, the former head of the right-wing campaign group which petitions for lower government spending, has been given a top taxpayer-funded job working alongside home secretary Priti Patel. The ex-CEO of the Taxpayers’ Alliance announced today he is now Ms Patel’s communications chief at the Home Office – having previously criticised government spending on communications staff, including bashing “unnecessary” PR jobs in the NHS.“Delighted to share that this week I have taken up a job in the civil service as communications private secretary to home secretary Priti Patel,” Mr Isaby, a staunch Brexiteer, said. “Excited to get started in the new role.”Elsewhere, Scotland’s first minister has called on Boris Johnson to “reassess” plans for the new Cambo oil field near Shetland following an outcry by climate campaigners. In a letter to the PM, Nicola Sturgeon said the UK government should rethink licenses for the waters around Shetland where no development had yet taken place. Make part-time furlough scheme permanent to protect workers during recessions, unions sayGovernment spending just 0.01% of GDP on fighting climate crisisKemi Badenoch ‘lined up to replace Gavin Williamson as education secretary’Former Tory minister investigated over email sent to Treasury on behalf of bank