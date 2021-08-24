Cancel
Public Health

Covid in Scotland: 'No single reason' for Dumfries and Galloway spike

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is "no single reason" for the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Dumfries and Galloway, chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith has said. The region has one of the highest rates of cases in Scotland after a "very steep" jump reported last week. The situation was raised at the...

Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: NHS Borders extends surgery suspension

NHS Borders has said it is "truly sorry" to everyone affected after it decided to cancel all routine operations for a further fortnight. The health board suspended routine surgery earlier this month but it was set to resume after this week. However, a statement said it continued to face "significant...
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Warning as major events return despite Covid surge

Major public events resume in Scotland this weekend despite daily Covid case numbers reaching a record high. A crowd of around 50,000 fans will be inside Ibrox for Sunday's match between Rangers and Celtic. The 3,000-capacity SEC Armadillo venue will also reopen for concerts for the first time since last...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Bothies open for 'responsible use'

Mountain bothies in Scotland have reopened after being closed for more than a year due to concerns about Covid-19. The shelters maintained by the Mountain Bothies Association (MBA) are used by hillwalkers, climbers and cyclists. The MBA said the bothies were available again for "responsible use" and urged people to...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: One in 220 estimated to be infected in Wales

It is estimated 14,100 people have Covid-19 in Wales, according to the latest weekly swab survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That is the equivalent of one in 220 people - or 0.46% of the population. This is a slightly up on the previous week's estimate - which...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: 'Right moment' to lift restrictions, says Sturgeon

Covid restrictions in Scotland have been lifted at the "right moment", according to the first minister. Nicola Sturgeon admitted to feeling "nervousness" at the move, but said the vaccine was now giving "significant protection". Level zero ended at midnight with almost all of the remaining anti-Covid measures now removed. The...
EconomyTelegraph

Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day

The boss of a Glasgow shipyard controversially nationalised by the SNP has been paid a day rate of more than £2,500 for almost two years, making him one of Britain's highest-earning public servants. Tim Hair has invoiced fees of £1.3m at the taxpayer’s expense since being hired to turn around...
BBC

Covid: Hotel thought prom-goers had negative tests before spike

The manager of a hotel at the centre of a school prom Covid spike says he was assured everyone had passed a lateral flow test before attending the event. More than 50 positive cases have been linked to the party at the Cwrt Bleddyn hotel near Usk in Monmouthshire. Manager...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Self-isolation changes and Scotland goes back to school

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Self-isolation ends for double-jabbed and under-18s Anyone who has had two doses of a Covid vaccine or is under 18, and has been in contact with...
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Patel hands ex-Taxpayers’ Alliance boss top job, as Sturgeon criticises Cambo plans

Jonathan Isaby, the former head of the right-wing campaign group which petitions for lower government spending, has been given a top taxpayer-funded job working alongside home secretary Priti Patel. The ex-CEO of the Taxpayers’ Alliance announced today he is now Ms Patel’s communications chief at the Home Office – having previously criticised government spending on communications staff, including bashing “unnecessary” PR jobs in the NHS.“Delighted to share that this week I have taken up a job in the civil service as communications private secretary to home secretary Priti Patel,” Mr Isaby, a staunch Brexiteer, said. “Excited to get started in the new role.”Elsewhere, Scotland’s first minister has called on Boris Johnson to “reassess” plans for the new Cambo oil field near Shetland following an outcry by climate campaigners. In a letter to the PM, Nicola Sturgeon said the UK government should rethink licenses for the waters around Shetland where no development had yet taken place. Make part-time furlough scheme permanent to protect workers during recessions, unions sayGovernment spending just 0.01% of GDP on fighting climate crisisKemi Badenoch ‘lined up to replace Gavin Williamson as education secretary’Former Tory minister investigated over email sent to Treasury on behalf of bank
Cell PhonesBBC

NHS Covid app 'pings' fall after changes

The number of alerts sent by the NHS COVID-19 app in England and Wales has fallen to its lowest number since the week ending 23 June. A total of 261,453 alerts were sent in the week to August 11, down 18% on the previous week. The figures cover the first...
The Independent

What the SNP-Green partnership means for Nicola Sturgeon

The agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens represents a number of historic firsts, and may well help Nicola Sturgeon in her struggle for independence, but it could also signal a rather more turbulent and difficult time for her government in its new “partnership” (and not coalition, please note).
BBC

England and Wales Covid deaths highest since March

We're now bringing our live page to a close for today. We'll be back with another live page on Wednesday. Our writers were Alex Therrien and Katie Wright. We'll soon be bringing our live page to a pause for today. But before we do, here is a recap of the main coronavirus stories from today.
WorldBBC

Covid in Scotland: Third of all Highland schools affected

A third of all Highlands schools have been affected by Covid, Highland Council has said. Grantown, Kingussie, Culloden and Fort William's Lochaber secondary schools have "a significant number of year groups self-isolating". Aviemore Primary School and Thurso's Pennyland Primary have been closed to some pupils, while Kincraig's Alvie primary has...
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Half cases in under 25s

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that an independent inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will be up and running by the end of the year. The latest daily figure of new Covid cases (4,323) is the "largest we have ever recorded in a single day", Ms Sturgeon says.
WorldShropshire Star

Sturgeon not ruling out reimposing restrictions amid record Scotland Covid cases

Scotland’s First Minister was speaking at a Scottish Government briefing in Edinburgh. Nicola Sturgeon said she cannot “completely rule out” reimposing coronavirus restrictions as Scotland hit its worst ever number of cases recorded in 24 hours. The First Minister said Scotland recorded 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 4,323 cases in the...
WorldBBC

Covid: Wales probe pressure after Scotland announcement

Welsh ministers are facing renewed calls for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry after the Scottish government announced plans to hold its own investigation. Opposition parties have long demanded an inquiry to look specifically at the handling of the pandemic in Wales. The Welsh first minister has insisted a UK-wide inquiry is...
PoliticsTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon facing backlash over proposed gender legislation

Nicola Sturgeon is facing a backlash from women over her power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens to introduce legislation within the next year allowing people to quickly change their gender, feminist campaigners have warned. Marion Calder, director of the campaign group For Women Scotland accused the First Minister of breaking...

