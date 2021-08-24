Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Inmates run wild on Rikers Island, answer phones, destroy equipment

By Gabrielle Fonrouge
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInmates are running wild on Rikers Island amid an ongoing staffing crunch that’s left charges free to stab each other, answer the phones and run through corridors destroying maintenance equipment, The Post has learned. On Sunday morning, three inmates from the Folk Nation gang jumped a Bloods member and slashed...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 171

Fox News

Fox News

547K+
Followers
112K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Suicide#The Inmates#Folk Nation#Bloods#Amkc#The Post#Department Of Corrections#Doc#Awol#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Bronx, NYNew York Post

Rikers Island inmates allegedly attacked prisoner with boiling water

Seven Rikers Island inmates have been indicted for allegedly pummeling another jailbird — and then pouring a pot of boiling water on him, authorities say. Suspects Trequan Campbell, Jeremiah Melendez, Kevin Faneus, Jhoan Green, Jamik Johnson, Luis Rivera and Jalen White were indicted Thursday on charges of assault, gang assault, unlawful imprisonment and possession of a weapon, said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark in a news release.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Rikers Island inmate found dead of apparent suicide, DOC says

A 57-year-old Rikers Island inmate died in an apparent suicide early Monday, authorities said. Segundo Guallpa was found unresponsive in his cell in the North Infirmary Command and pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. after first-responders were unable to revive him, said the city Department of Correction. “This is a terrible...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Rikers Island isn’t in the wrong place — it just has the wrong management

How goes New York’s endeavor to close “Torture Island,” the nickname for Rikers Island? Nearly two years ago, in exulting over his plan to build four new jails in every borough except Staten Island, Mayor Bill de Blasio boasted, “They said it couldn’t be done until it was done.” Well, it’s not done — and there’s no path to getting it done.
West Bend, WInbc15.com

Family of inmate killed in jail seek answers, accountability

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Family members have identified the inmate killed in the Washington County Jail last month. Relatives of 23-year-old Jalen Proft, of Germantown, say they are looking for answers and accountability from law enforcement. Sheriff’s officials say the inmate was in jail on a probation hold from...
New York City, NYNY1

Activists demand de Blasio empty out Rikers Island

NEW YORK — The city’s jail population has skyrocketed from 4,166 detainees to 5,986 in the last year while staff shortages are still severe because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many correction officers calling out sick or simply not showing up to work. What You Need To Know. The jail...
HealthNew York Post

Pregnant Rikers Island inmates to get doulas

Rikers Island is in crisis. The number of inmates has soared. Jailers are being forced to work triple and quadruple shifts, according to sources. The City Council’s answer Thursday was to promise to hold a hearing next month, while passing legislation that ordered the embattled Department of Correction to offer pricey doula services to pregnant inmates — and find the money for it in its own budget.
Advocacycbslocal.com

Conditions At Rikers Island Being Described As Humanitarian Crisis

The conditions at Rikers Island are now being described as a humanitarian crisis. Employees say a major staffing shortage and an influx of violent offenders is leading to more assaults on staff, and representatives of inmates say they're being denied basic rights; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Detainee Found Dead In His Cell At Rikers Island

Segundo Guallpa, a man incarcerated at Rikers Island, passed away Monday morning in an apparent suicide, according to New York City’s Department of Correction. A corrections officer, who was conducting a tour of an area in the North Infirmary Command, found Guallpa, 58, unresponsive in his cell. The guard alerted medical staff, which attempted to administer emergency aid. Guallpa was pronounced dead at approximately 1:30 am.
New York City, NYHipHopDX.com

‘Milly Rock’ Rapper 2 Milly Says Rikers Island Is So Trash, He Feels Bad For The Guards

New York City’s infamous Rikers Island is home to one of the world’s largest correctional and mental institutions. The jail complex, run by the New York City Department of Correction, has a long history of atrocious living and working conditions for both inmates and correction officers. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened those conditions, and now the situation inside the Rikers prison complex is growing dire by the day.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Rikers Island inmates are filmed punching, kicking and stomping on guards in violent compilation video as staff say work is 'unbearable' and Bill de Blasio is blasted for breaking promise to close infamous jail

A series of videos from Rikers Island captured violent scenes of inmates attacking prison guards - including one incident where one officer could not stand up after being brutally kicked and stomped on. Violence among the inmates has increased over the past year as 'broken bones, stitches, and stabbings' have...
Farmington, NMDaily Times

Female inmate died at county jail following 'life saving' measures, officials say

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died at the county jail on Sunday from what authorities described as a medical emergency. Ramona Bitsilly, 39, of Farmington, died on the morning of Aug. 22 at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center, according to Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kristi Hughes and jail records.
Public Healthkiss951.com

Jail Offers A Ramen Reward For Inmates Getting Vaccinated

A Washington state jail has a unique new incentive to encourage inmates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Benton County Jail is giving inmates instant ramen noodles when they sign up to receive their first dose of the vaccine. The jail says it has given out 900 packets of noodle soup to a total of 90 inmates since implementing the program.
Bronx, NYthechiefleader.com

Rikers Inmates Indicted For Assault, Other Violence

Thirteen Rikers Island inmates have been indicted on rape, weapons, assault and other charges following a series of violent attacks, some involving correction officers, on the island penal colony, the office of Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Aug. 26. In one case, an inmate being held on robbery...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy