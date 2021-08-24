Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Tiffany Spotlights Basquiat in Ad, Design Pioneer Alan Heller Dies, and More: Morning Links for August 24, 2021

By The Editors of ARTnews
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ip9jA_0bbMG8OK00

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

IT IS ONLY TUESDAY, but it is already a banner week for marketing campaigns wielding art. Visa said that it acquired one of Larva Labs CryptoPunk NFTs for its collection for about $150,000, ARTnews reports. In an email, Visa’s crypto head said that the punks represent “the beginnings of a new chapter for digital commerce.” Meanwhile, Tiffany & Co. has Beyoncé and Jay-Z posing with a 1982 Jean-Michel Basquiat painted a color that suggests Tiffany’s famed blue. The brand was recently purchased by LVMH , whose chief is nine-figure-billionaire (and ARTnews Top 200 Collector ) Bernard Arnault . His son, Alexandre Arnault , executive vice president of products and communications at the jeweler, told WWD , of Basquiat , “We know he loved New York, and that he loved luxury and he loved jewelry. My guess is that the [blue painting] is not by chance.” The firm purchased the piece, and it will eventually hang at the flagship Tiffany store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

THE FUTURE WAS IN PLASTICS. Alan Heller , who in the 1960s began using plastic to manufacture a panoply of vanguard design objects and furniture, has died at 81 , the New York Times reports. Projects that Heller’s company handled included Frank Gehry sofas , dinnerware by Massimo and Lella Vignelli , and a Philippe Starck toilet brush (called Excalibur ). A hallmark of his work was a price point that was accessible to a wide segment of potential customers. “He made plastic objects that had integrity and beauty—something you wanted to collect and show off—and were affordable,” the designer writer Suzanne Slesin told the Times . “It was design for everyone.”

The Digest

The museum unions keep coming. Brooklyn Museum employees have voted to join Local 2110 of the United Auto Workers , the group that also represents some staffers at the Museum of Modern Art , the New Museum , and other institutions. The vote was nearly unanimous, with 96 percent voting for the union. [The Art Newspaper]

In mid-June, the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore shut down for three weeks, saying it needed “to complete necessary work on our buildings.” Employees have since said that the closure was because chemical fumes from roof repairs made some of them sick. The museum’s director, Julia Marciari-Alexander , said that no visitors complained about feeling unwell and that as “soon as we were aware there was a problem, we took steps immediately to remedy the situation.” [The Baltimore Sun]

A court in Taiwan has ordered Chang Lin Hsiu-hsiang , the widow of the late artist Chang Chin-fa , to return a dozen of his paintings that she borrowed from the National Taiwan University of Arts . She has maintained that her husband had intended to loan the pieces to the school, not donate them. The court found that the evidence proved otherwise. [Taipei Times via ArtAsiaPacific]

“Usually relegated to the margins of notebooks or the back of envelopes, the doodle is often considered something messy, throwaway and unconsidered,” Clare Thorp writes in a panegyric to the humble doodle that considers examples by Queen Victoria , President Eisenhower , and other luminaries. [BBC]

New York dealer David Totah ’s East Village home includes artworks by Josef Albers , Alighiero Boetti , and Kenny Scharf . “I’m really interested in art that steers your soul,” Totah said. “I feel that I gravitate toward [pieces] that either contain my vibration or raise it.” [Architectural Digest]

The Kicker

FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF UNUSUAL AUCTION LOTS: The three granddaughters of Al Capone are selling off items that once belonged to the gangster , including a Colt .45 pistol and letters, at the Witherell’s auction house in Sacramento, California, the Wall Street Journal reports. Timothy Gordon , who appraised the collection (estimated to bring $700,000), told the paper that “Capone is the most-collected historical figure in the criminal world, and traditionally his items have sold at astronomical amounts.” On the opposite side of the country, at RR Auction in Boston, a manual for the Apple II computer that Steve Jobs signed in 1980 just sold for $787,484, USA Today reports. “Julian, Your generation is the first to grow up with computers,” the Apple co-founder wrote on the pamphlet. “Go change the world!”

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Starck
Person
Josef Albers
Person
Alighiero Boetti
Person
Al Capone
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Brooklyn Museum#Larva Labs#Cryptopunk#Digital Commerce#Lvmh#Wwd#The New York Times#Excalibur#The United Auto Workers#The Museum Of Modern Art#The New Museum#The Art Newspaper Rsb#The Walters Art Museum#The Baltimore Sun#Taipei Times#Architectural Digest#Witherell#Wall Street Journal#Rr Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Design
Related
New York City, NYObserver

A Never-Before-Seen Basquiat Is the Star of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s New Tiffany’s Ad

It’s no secret that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are fans of Jean-Michel Basquiat — Jay-Z in particular has been known to name check the endlessly famous multidisciplinary artist in his lyrics — but the celebrity couple has taken their fandom to a new level with their first advertisement appearance for Tiffany & Co. In the campaign, which was made as part of Tiffany & Co.’s About Love initiative, Jay and Bey are pictured posting next to Equals Pi, a 1982 canvas by Basquiat that had previously belonged to a private collector. Although Jay and Bey have a robust personal art collection, Equals Pi is actually owned by Tiffany & Co.
Beauty & FashionThe Drum

Ad of the Day: Tiffany & Co reinvents brand with help from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and a Basquiat

The definition of luxury, from its distinctive blue box to its association with breakfast, Audrey Hepburn and Moon River, like the jewelry it sells Tiffany & Co’s brand image is ornate with iconic features. Adding more gems to its collection, its latest campaign ‘Above Love’ features Jay-Z, a Balmain-clad Beyoncé, a rarely seen Jean-Michel Basquiat, and a priceless 128-carat yellow diamond.
EntertainmentPosted by
ARTnews

Possible Banksy Works Appear in U.K., Pompeii Snack Bar to Open, and More: Morning Links for August 9, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HAS BANKSY STRUCK AGAIN? A painting that looks like a work by the anonymous British artist has popped up on a wall in Lowestoft, on the east coast of England, the Guardian reports. The artist’s Instagram account  has not yet authenticated it. It shows three children in a boat, accompanied by text that reads, “WE’RE ALL IN THE SAME BOAT.” (As it happens, the American artist Otis Houston, Jr. artist drew on that same idiom for a text work a few years ago.) Authorities removed the scrap metal comprising the boat because it was blocking a drain, Sky News reports. Other potential Banksys have...
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Alleged Mob Figure Tied to Stolen van Goghs Arrested, Messi Mints NFTs, and More: Morning Links for August 20, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CHUCK CLOSE HAS DIED AT 81. One of the most celebrated artists of his time, Close “earned acclaim for his incisive portraits and more recently faced criticism after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment,” Alex Greenberger writes in ARTnews. His longtime dealer, Pace Gallery chairman Arne Glimcher , said that the artist’s “contributions are inextricable from the achievements of 20th- and 21st-century art.” In 2017, multiple women accused Close of making inappropriate sexual remarks in interactions between 2005 and 2013. The painter told the New York Times, “If I embarrassed anyone or made them feel uncomfortable, I am...
Beauty & FashionRemodelista

A Tribute to Designer Alan Heller and His Iconic Heller Dinnerware

An icon of sixties utilitarian chic, Massimo and Lella Vignelli’s stackable melamine plates and mugs tower on. They were made in the US by Heller, the brainchild of design impresario Alan Heller, who were sad to hear passed away this month: read Penelope Green’s New York Times’ tribute to him here. At Remodelista, we don’t usually get behind plastic, but Hellerware, as it came to be known, is an exception.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Neue Nationalgalerie Reopens, Jack Ma Is Making Art, and More: Morning Links for August 23, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THERE IS A STRONG AMOUNT OF MUSEUM NEWS TODAY. In Berlin, the Ludwig Mies van der Rohe–designed Neue Nationalgalerie reopened on Sunday after a six-year, €140 million (about $164 million) renovation by David Chipperfield. Germany’s culture minister called it a “brilliant comeback as a pilgrimage site for lovers of modern art and as a stage for contemporary artists,” according to the Associated Press. Just north of Copenhagen, work has been completed on a subterranean addition to the Ordrupgaard Art Museum designed by Snøhetta; Wallpaper has photos. And in Washington, D.C., an advisory council has been formed to guide the establishment of the Smithsonian American Women’s...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

The Curious History of the Basquiat in That Jay-Z and Beyoncé Tiffany Ad

On Monday, Tiffany & Co. unveiled a splashy new campaign with all the firepower afforded by its new corporate parent, LVMH. Dubbed “About Love,” the ads feature Jay-Z and Beyoncé relaxing at a modernist home in Bel Air wearing grail-level pieces steeped in Tiffany lore: all 128.54 carats of the famed Tiffany Diamond for Bey, and a Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock brooch for Jay.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Two West Coast Art Communities Outside the Mainstream

Years ago, Bruce Conner sent me a black and white photograph of “GLOBE” (1972). After I got it, he told me over the phone that it was in a private collection and had not been seen in many years. I think he relished that it was a one-of-a-kind work that people would have difficulty seeing in person. This was true of a number of Conner’s greatest pieces, such as “CHILD” (1960), which the Museum of Modern Art had in its collection for many years, but did not show until Bruce Conner: It’s All True (July 3–October 2, 2016). Conner also told me that the inspiration for “GLOBE” was the paint company Sherwin Williams’s original logo, designed by George W. Ford and nicknamed, “Cover the Earth,” showing a paint can suspended in the air above the earth, pouring over it.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Hilma af Klint Show Closes After 14 Days, Charlie Watts’s Art History, and More: Morning Links for August 25, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A DISPATCH FROM DOWN UNDER: Due to lockdown measures, a show devoted to the trailblazing abstract painter Hilma af Klint will close at the Art Gallery of NSW in Australia after being open to the public for only 14 days, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. A planned stop at the Heide Museum of Modern Art in Melbourne was previously canceled. In New York, a 2018 display of af Klint’s paintings at the Guggenheim was a surprise hit, drawing 600,000, an all-time record for the museum—a remarkable achievement for an artist who was fairly obscure following her death in 1944. The artist’s...
EntertainmentPosted by
ARTnews

South Korea Picks Venice Reps, a ‘Little Mermaid’ Fracas in Denmark, and More: Morning Links for August 18, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS A BUSY MOMENT IN THE SOUTH KOREAN ART WORLD. The artist Yunchul Kim has been tapped to appear in the nation’s pavilion at the 2022 Venice Biennale, the Korea Herald reports. Arts Council Korea, which oversees the pavilion, told the Herald, “It is not known whether more artists will join the Korean Pavilion.” That will be up to the exhibition’s artistic director, whose appointment was also announced today: Lee Young-chul, a professor at Kaywon University of Art and Design who was the inaugural director of the Nam June Paik Art Center in Yongin, just south of Seoul. The selection process was restarted...
Visual ArtNews Channel Nebraska

Art Legends: Who Was Jean-Michel Basquiat?

Originally Posted On: https://www.blockchaingallery.net/p/art-legends-who-was-jean-michel-basquiat. “Jean-Michel lived like a flame. He burned really bright. Then the fire went out. But the embers are still hot” (Fred Braithwaite). From street graffiti artist to a self-taught, modern expressionist, Jean-Michel Basquiat lived a dramatic, chaotic, and brilliant life as his paintings. He was a...
Visual Artartsy.net

9 Artists Who Made Major Gallery Moves This Summer

The right partnership between an artist and a gallery is one that fosters growth and helps to move an artist’s career forward. For many artists, joining a new gallery can often open up different possibilities when it comes to their practice. It also often introduces their work to a wider net of curators and collectors. The relationship between gallery and artist has become all the more crucial as the world slowly begins to open back up after a year and a half of disruption brought on by the ongoing pandemic. Below, we highlight nine artists who made major gallery moves this past summer.
DesignSedona Red Rock News

High art of illustrating fashion

In order for fashion to have a life, it needs to come to life. The convergence of art and fashion is symbiotic. Some of the most prolific fashion illustrators throughout history were able to demonstrate that static drawings could capture a mood, a style, an emotion, and convey a story by simply using a pencil, charcoal and perhaps a few colored markers. The tools of the trade were minimal, but the impact was monumental for the fashion industry.
Visual ArtNews Channel Nebraska

What Is Pop Art?

Originally Posted On: https://www.blockchaingallery.net/p/what-is-pop-art Pop Art is a colorful and exciting art movement. It made its appearance in the US and the UK in the 1950s. It is the most well-known development in the Arts of the 20th century. When Pop Art first entered the artistic scene, it was considered...
Visual ArtPeople

Artist Chuck Close, Known for His Photorealistic Portraits, Dead at 81

Famed artist Chuck Close, who late in his career faced sexual harassment allegations, has died. He was 81. Close's attorney, John Silberman, confirmed his death to PEOPLE. His cause of death was not clear, though The Washington Post reported that he suffered from congestive heart failure. Known for his photorealistic...
Visual ArtRegister Citizen

'The Lost Leonardo' Review: An Enthralling Art-World Mystery That Only Starts By Asking: Is It or Isn't It?

Early in “The Lost Leonardo,” there is one of those whoa! moments that can make you think that no movie is more gripping than a great documentary mystery about the art world. In 2005, two dealers stumble onto an obscure painting of Jesus Christ, his hand raised in a sacramental gesture, that’s being offered at auction in New Orleans. They think the painting has…something. So they team up to purchase it for $1,175. Much of the canvas has been painted over, and after they bring it to the noted art restorer Dianne Modestini, she goes to work on it, removing layers of varnish and overpainting to uncover an image that is striking but damaged, dotted with white blotches and streaks, like emanations of a lightning flash. But as she starts the process of restoration, filling in the colors, teasing out a buried layer that shows the thumb in a different position (an indication that the painting is not a copy), then gets to Jesus’s mouth, she is struck by a revelation. The lips are drawn with no line — an invisible dark touch of suggestion. The mouth perfectly matches that of the Mona Lisa. She declares, right then and there, that this is a Leonardo. For art lovers, it’s like witnessing a virgin birth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy