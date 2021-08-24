Faith Brautigam: Throughout the years, love of libraries remains
While I write this column monthly as the director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, in my personal life I am also an avid library user. I have used libraries my entire life, starting with my school library and then academic libraries. My first easy access to public libraries was as a newly minted adult, and I have loved and used them faithfully since. What about the “why” behind my library use? That has continued to shift.www.kokomotribune.com
Comments / 0