Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

16 Adult Lunch Boxes for Midday Dining in Style

By Audrey Le e
architecturaldigest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly two years of work-from-home life, packing lunch may be a long forgotten ritual—but, in the spirit of back-to-school season, an adult lunch box refresh is now in order. This time around we’re ditching the paper bags, single-use plastics, and stale tupperware of yesteryear for much more chic options like colorful bentos, cheerful tiffins, and elevated cloth sacks. We hope that these 16 food storage containers will help as you ease back into a familiar routine, and ultimately make your workday dining experience a bit more pleasurable (or at the very least, evoke a smidge of envy in your coworkers).

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunch Boxes#Food Storage#Restaurants#Food Drink#Architectural Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Le Creuset Is Offering Major Labor Day Deals on Their Iconic Cookware and Kitchen Essentials

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. This Labor Day weekend only, Le Creuset is running incredible deals on their legendary cast-iron cookware, as well as stainless steel and nonstick pieces, pretty dish sets, and bakeware. From classics like their Sauteuse Pan to a sleek 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, these deals are simply way too good to pass up.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Red Tricycle

14 Creative Bento Box Lunches That Will Totally Inspire You

Gone are the days when a PB&J is standard lunch fare. There are a gazillion bento boxes for kids on the market and they are just calling out for some fun school lunches. Scroll through to find some holiday-themed bento box lunches, special tools that kids will love, googly eyes that make your sandwich rolls come to life and tons of other ideas. Pop in a printable lunchbox joke and your student will be the talk of the lunchroom!
Food & Drinksokcfox.com

Tasting Room: The Ultimate Asian Chicken Salad Sandwich

Who's ready for a big ole tasty steak?! Well, we definitely are, and we caught up with Chef Jason Jones in The Tasting Room to do some taste testing!. Remember, The Tasting Room is a great spot for special occasions. To find out what's cooking at all the Western Concepts Restaurants go to westernconceptsdining.com.
RestaurantsGossip Cop

These $200 French Fries From A NYC Eatery Have An 8-Week Waitlist

Prices seem to be going up everywhere you look. From a tank of gas to a pound of beef, everything is more expensive these days. But $200 French fries? Now that’s absurd. New York City eatery Serendipity 3 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side already holds the record for the world’s most expensive burger, which has a price tag of $295. Guinness World Records has also declared that the restaurant offers the world’s most expensive ice cream sundae, which will set you back $1,000.
RestaurantsPosted by
Salina Post

Wendy's is putting luck into breakfast on Friday the Thirteenth

Friday the Thirteenth is tomorrow. While many believe the day to be unlucky, Wendy's is making sure luck -- and free* breakfast -- is on your side. On Friday and Saturday, Wendy’s is bringing positive vibes to everyone’s morning, offering guests a free* Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant, or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant – no purchase necessary.
RecipesThe Guardian

Welcome to August’s Observer Food Monthly

All I ever wanted was to feed people; to bring them something good to eat, to offer a drink; make them feel comfy and replete. I spent years waiting table, working front of house in hotels, country inns, cafes and a hotel restaurant. There wasn’t a day I didn’t collapse into bed, exhausted and happy. Don’t be surprised if I come to your table with a menu one day. A job I enjoyed so much I could return in a heartbeat.
Restaurantsspoonuniversity.com

The (Literal) Coolest $1 Drink of the Summer From Burger King

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% our own. When you think of the different things that remind you of summer, you probably include the sun, the beach, your favorite jean shorts—and, of course, the fan-favorite Frozen Coke from Burger King®. Luckily for us, our go-to drink from...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

'g collection' is a series of modern glass-legged furniture pieces

Thailand based furniture brand takehomedesign unveiled its new minimal furniture series ‘g collection’. all the pieces are made of transparent glass legs and fuse materials and functionality without compromising on the aesthetic. g marble table v.3 dimension: w160xd80xh75 cm. g collection by takehomedesign aims to include strong and steady loose...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

14 Insulated Lunch Bags to Bring to Work or School

Lunchtime doesn't have to be boring with these insulated lunch bags. We have ideas for both kids and adults!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Sangria Festival

Jose Rodriguez – Managing Partner/Tapas Valencia South Loop. Humboldt Park – 3051 W. Division St. Chicago, IL. 12 liters of Burgandy (to make red) or 12 liter of Chablis ( to make white) 1 liter of Sprite. To make a glass:. ½ oz of brandy. ½ oz of gin. ½...
Food & DrinksT3.com

These vacuum-sealed lunch boxes from Zwilling Fresh and Save are perfect for back to school (and back to work)

I love me some Zwilling Fresh & Save food boxes. Not only do they keep cooked and raw food super fresh for an age, they also look great and have a handy app so you can keep track of precisely how long you've kept that leftover lasagne in the fridge, and when you should finally consume it by. I also love using the little electric vacuum pump to suck the air out, as it makes me feel like a scientist. Now, just in time for the new school term, Zwilling – probably best known for making some of the best chef's knives around – has a new addition to the Fresh & Save range: lunch boxes that use the same, ingenious vacuum-sealing tech.
RestaurantsEater

Lauded Downtown French Restaurant Loulay Kitchen and Bar Will Not Reopen

After eight years, downtown French restaurant Loulay Kitchen and Bar from famed chef Thierry Rautureau has officially closed permanently. “Covid has been hard on a lot of us, and Loulay is no different,” Rautureau wrote in an August 9 announcement. “After been closed for over a year, we have decided to let it go. We are very sad to have come to this decision and really want to thank all of you for your support over the years. Many friendships and memories have been created and will not be forgotten.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy