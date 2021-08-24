Cancel
‘Buffy’ star Nicholas Brendon arrested for illegal prescription drug possession

By ABC Audio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander in the series, has been arrested for drug possession. TMZ obtained a copy of the 50-year-old actor’s mug shot and reports that the arrest happened last week when Brendon was driving erratically in Vigo County, Indiana. Police, saying he was swerving his vehicle and disregarded a traffic signal, pulled over Brendon’s vehicle and noted he was sweating “profusely,” and also “appeared nervous due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands.”

