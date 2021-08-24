Cancel
Dorinda Medley Shows Fans How To 'Make It Nice' In New Memoir

By Clay Walker, Ricky Cornish
celebritypage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake It Nice, named after one of Medley's iconic catchphrases, is giving fans a fresh perspective on the star's life. "It truly is like giving birth. I mean, it's such like buildup and it finally happens and boom. I thought the book was sort of a great opportunity to connect the dots and follow the breadcrumbs and kind of understand how I got there, because there was many different ingredients to each stage that kind of made me the woman I am today. People only know me as Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives that lives in Bluestone Manor, which is basically to them like a film set. It's not a real home. Remember, this was my home with my family for years."

