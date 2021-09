If fairy tales and happy endings aren't your thing, you might be in need of something more puzzling to challenge your brain. True crime podcasts have only increased in popularity through the years, and while mindless content is always fun, true crime podcasts enable listeners to become super-sleuths at home. Whether serial killers get your blood pumping, or you're in favor of something less murderous and more white-collar, there's so many true crime picks out there. So much so, it can actually be slightly overwhelming. But believe me when I say these 25 true crime podcasts on Spotify deserve a spot on your listening list.