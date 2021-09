The rumours are true. Lizzo has made her return with her first new single in two years – and in the grandest of styles. The joyous new track “Rumors” is a collaboration with her Hustlers co-star Cardi B and is packed with everything you could possibly want from Lizzo: triumphant horns, a brilliantly funky bassline, and more juicy one-liners than you can shake a stick at. “If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin’ out,” she sings on the chorus, “just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch!”