PODCAST: Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. 8-24-21

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 keeps hanging around and Cherokee Nation continues to provide the means to protect its citizens from the virus. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said Cherokee Nation is following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to administer an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to fully vaccinated patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

