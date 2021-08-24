See The ‘After We Fell’ Romantic Hessa Clip

It was impossible not to immediately fall in love with Orla Gartland’s music when I first heard her angsty, self-blaming “Did It to Myself” on an episode of Normal People. Like most of Gartland’s earlier work, the song cuts deep without revealing too much of herself (as she says, she’s a big fan of using metaphors and abstract language). Her February 2020 EP, Freckle Season, includes five songs that play into that idea of ambiguity — most notably one titled “Oh GOD,” the meaning of which she finally revealed on Twitter earlier this summer. But now, Gartland is ready to show the world who she really is. The 26-year-old Irish artist drops her debut album, Woman on the Internet, today under her own label, New Friends.