Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

See The ‘After We Fell’ Romantic Hessa Clip

fangirlish.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter We Fell is getting closer and closer! After the first clip we saw, here we have another clip of Hessa, a sweet and very romantic one that draws sighs of love from all the fans. Ready?. Here we go!. And for our Spanish-speaking fans, here’s the clip dubbed into...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Moviesfangirlish.com

See The Latest Picture From ‘Afterlife Of The Party’

Afterlife of the Party is around the corner and this new picture of star Victoria Justice is giving us mirror dress vibes. We appreciate any moment that makes us reflect on the greatness that is Taylor Swift. The movie is about, “Party planner and social butterfly Cassie (Victoria Justice) is...
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

‘He’s All That’ Is a Remake for the Instagram Era

Remakes tend to be divisive subjects, but I often appreciate that remakes can invite a whole new generation to fall in love with a beloved story all over again. In that sense, Netflix’s He’s All That does exactly what it intends to do. It is admittedly a remake of the 1999 flick She’s All That starring Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. However, it updates a classic teenage romcom for the modern era. Whether one thinks it does so successfully may well depend on whether they are old enough to have watched the original when it was first released.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

TikTok star Timbo the Redneck dead at 18 after ‘Big Booty’ truck tragedy

Timothy Isaiah Hall, better-known as “Timbo the Redneck” from Florida on TikTok, has reportedly died in truck stunt gone gruesomely wrong. He was 18. Timbo — who racked up more than 200,000 followers and 2.5 million likes with his controversial Confederate comedy videos about #LivingSouthern — allegedly died doing what he loved most: Driving “doughnuts” in the front yard Saturday, when his prized pick-up truck — “Big Booty Judy” — flipped, ejected him and landed on top of his body.
TV & VideosTVLine

The White Lotus, Heels, Nine Perfect Strangers

If you watched The White Lotus‘ season finale and thought Shane’s feces-related rant to the front desk might make our Quotes of the Week cut… well, you were right!. Fortunately, that’s the only sound bite in this week’s compilation that involves a bowel movement. (Whew!) Elsewhere in our collection of TV’s most memorable dialogue, you’ll find an animated Thanos pitching his “snap” plan to other MCU characters on What If…?, John Oliver’s accurate assessment of Jeopardy!‘s now-booted new host, and not one, but two absurd lines from Tyler Perry shows. (And he has no plans to write less ridiculous scripts.)
MusicPosted by
SVG

Fans Think Dream Was Revealed In This Music Video

Sub Urban and Bella Poarch's "Inferno" music video featured cameos from a number of content creators clad in avant-garde and bellhop-inspired outfits. Pokimane, Valkyrae, and CouRage were just a few streaming stars who appeared beside the two performers. However, out of these familiar faces, there was one that was supposedly hidden in plain sight.
Moviesfangirlish.com

Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Wrap On ‘Meet Cute’

We love a good meet cute. There is just something about them that makes or breaks a story. Yes, finding something to be a meet cute is subjective, but it is something that we love. That’s why we’re excited for the upcoming movie, Meet Cute. The movie stars Kaley Cuoco...
Internetthecut.com

This Singer Isn’t Just a Woman on the Internet

It was impossible not to immediately fall in love with Orla Gartland’s music when I first heard her angsty, self-blaming “Did It to Myself” on an episode of Normal People. Like most of Gartland’s earlier work, the song cuts deep without revealing too much of herself (as she says, she’s a big fan of using metaphors and abstract language). Her February 2020 EP, Freckle Season, includes five songs that play into that idea of ambiguity — most notably one titled “Oh GOD,” the meaning of which she finally revealed on Twitter earlier this summer. But now, Gartland is ready to show the world who she really is. The 26-year-old Irish artist drops her debut album, Woman on the Internet, today under her own label, New Friends.
TV SeriesMTV

Will Ashley's Crush On Nelson Blow Up Her

All is fair in love, war and The Challenge? Not quite the case for Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, who admitted on the latest episode of Spies, Lies and Allies that she might just be catching feelings for (gasp!) Nelson. But now that the crush has spilled over into semi-heartbreak (and a consequent blowout with Berna), will Ashley be able to refocus on the game en route to her third potential championship?
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘With Love’ Adds Two More To The Cast

Renée Victor (Vida) and Pepe Serna have been added to the cast of the upcoming Amazon show, With Love. The series, With Love, follows, “Lily and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays.”
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Heels’ 1×03 Review: “Cheap Heat”

Watching Heels, I need to stop and take account of my choices in life. Why? Because I thought once that Stephen Amell was a good actor. I thought that he had range and depth. I thought that he was more than Oliver Queen. I was wrong. Let me say –...
Behind Viral Videoscentralrecorder.com

Mom Gets Shocked When See Captures Her Babysitter On Camera!!

Certain voices are god-gifted, and this teenager has an angelic voice. A mother got shocked when she heard her babysitter’s godly voice. She recorded the magical voice of the shy young girl and it went viral within a blink. The eight-year-old young babysitter has cast a spell on Nicki Maher...
Celebritiesblavity.com

Actor John Cena Posts His 'Black Twin' And The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Everyone has a doppelganger and apparently John Cena has a Black one, according to reports from CNN. The actor and WWE superstar posted a photo of trainer and bodybuilder Brendan Cobbina that has been circulating on social media because of their resemblance. Cena posted the photo on his Instagram without...

Comments / 0

Community Policy