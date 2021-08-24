Half Price Adoption Fee for Dogs

The Dogs of Knox Fund will be paying half of all adoption fees from August 23, 2021-September 4, 2021 to help us get some dogs adopted. Our adoption fee for this time will be $60 the dog will still come fixed, up to date on vaccines, a license for the current year, a microchip with a lifetime registration and a Heartworm test with 1 month prevention for heartworms and flea and tick. Please stop in anytime Monday-Saturday 10:00 AM-4:00 PM to meet any dog we have available.