Knox County, OH

Half Price Adoption Fee for Dogs

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dogs of Knox Fund will be paying half of all adoption fees from August 23, 2021-September 4, 2021 to help us get some dogs adopted. Our adoption fee for this time will be $60 the dog will still come fixed, up to date on vaccines, a license for the current year, a microchip with a lifetime registration and a Heartworm test with 1 month prevention for heartworms and flea and tick. Please stop in anytime Monday-Saturday 10:00 AM-4:00 PM to meet any dog we have available.

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Dog#The Dogs Of Knox Fund#Heartworm
