No election in Dewey Beach this year

By Ellen Driscoll
Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA municipal election in Dewey Beach will not be held this year, since no one but the two incumbents and one candidate filed for the three open commissioner seats. One minute after the Aug. 19 filing deadline, town election officials certified via town charter that incumbent Commissioners Paul Bauer and David Jasinski, and candidate Elisabeth Gibbings, are deemed elected for a full two-year term each. The election had been set for Saturday, Sept. 18.

