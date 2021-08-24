No election in Dewey Beach this year

The Lewes Planning Commission will soon discuss the development plan submitted for the Fisher’s Cove property located next to the Great Marsh in the City of Lewes. Previously, July 16, after the commission held a public hearing on the latest version of the plan, Nick Roth summarized in the Gazette the points made, respectively, by the project’s opponents and by the developers. In their presentation, the developers opined that “the plan meets all requirements set forth in city code” and that “If the city wants a higher standard, the mayor and city council need to change the code.” In particular, the developers tried to make hay of the fact that the Sussex Conservation District approved their stormwater management plan, arguably the most concerning aspect of the project for the community at large. Thankfully, the planning commission and the city council are under no obligation to accept the totally outdated and unrealistic assumptions used by the SCD. Water management studies are therefore incomplete and there is no legal requirement for city officials to approve the project in its current form.