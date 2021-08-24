Cancel
TV Series

Most Dangerous Game: Season Two Renewal for Roku Series

 8 days ago

Most Dangerous Game is definitely returning for a second season on its new home. Roku saved Most Dangerous Game and more from Quibi when that service shut down, and the series had already been renewed by Quibi before that. Once Quibi had closed, it was unclear if the show had a future.

