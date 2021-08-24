Most Dangerous Game: Season Two Renewal for Roku Series

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, Savannah Welch, and Vincent Kartheiser. Jay Lycurgo recurs. Based on the DC Comics characters, the live-action superhero drama centers on Nightwing aka Dick Grayson (Thwaites); Rachel Roth aka Raven (Croft); Koriand’r aka Starfire (Diop); and Garfield Logan aka Beast Boy (Potter). As these heroes band together to form the Titans and fight off a powerful enemy, they also wind up working as a surrogate family. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.
