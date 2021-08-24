Most Dangerous Game: Season Two Renewal for Roku Series

After far too long of a wait, The Other Two’s second season is just about to hit HBO Max, which means it’s time for a trailer. 2019’s critically acclaimed sitcom about two drifting twentysomethings adjusting to their Bieber-ish teen brother’s abrupt superstardom returns with the formerly recurring Molly Shannon bumped up to a regular. Instead of just having to contend with their brother’s fame, Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke’s characters are now faced with the surprise popularity of their talk show host mom, played by Shannon. Ken Marino returns as the manager of their younger brother Chase, who is once again played by Case Walker. The show was created by former SNL head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, with first season episodes written by such comedians as Cole Escola, Joel Kim Booster, and Hacks and Broad City’s Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs.