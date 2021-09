Officials tried to proceed with the race amid torrential rain—and the result was one of the strangest grands prix in F1 history. There have been some incredibly weird events in Formula One's 72-year history. A lot of them involve rain, which has a tendency to put a stick in the spokes of even the most highly engineered motorsport. From extra-long events to the strange, chaotic unraveling of the 2019 German Grand Prix, rain can really mess up an F1 event—or, like at Spa this past weekend, nearly stop it from happening altogether. Oddly enough, after running just one or two race laps behind the safety car, they still declared a winner for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.