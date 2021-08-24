Cancel
Public Health

Few details on Quebec's vaccine passport a week before rollout

By Montreal Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuebec is supposed to introduce a vaccine passport on Sept. 1, but with little more than a week to go, there are way more questions than answers about how this will all work. On Monday, a spokesperson for the Quebec Health Ministry said via email that the provincial government is not ready to announce details about the project, noting only that there will be an announcement soon. Later, the government announced a news conference about the vaccination campaign planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

