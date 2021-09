LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The sprint for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) just became even more like a marathon. Just ahead of its bidding deadline, buyout group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice lobbed in a 9.7 billion pound offer for the UK grocer, including debt, prompting its target to switch its support from rival bidder, a consortium led by Fortress Investment. All concerned might appreciate a way to short-circuit the process.