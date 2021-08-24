Nekter Juice Bar Opens First Two El Paso Locations

August 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // EL PASO, Texas - Nékter Juice Bar, a 100% authentic juice bar experience, has opened its first two restaurants in the “Sun City” of El Paso, Texas. The first opened recently at West Towne Marketplace, and the second celebrated its grand opening at Zaragoza Grove on Saturday, August 21, with 16-ounce, fresh juices and Superfood Smoothies for just $1.00. Both restaurants are locally owned and operated by franchisees Maurcio and Linda Camillo, native El Pasoans.