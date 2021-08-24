Water Lantern Festival Returns to Voinovich Park

The national one-day Water Lantern Festival, which hosts events in cities across the country, is back at Cleveland’s Voinovich Bicentennial Park. Its centerpiece is the Lantern Launch which takes place at dusk and lasts until all lanterns have been set afloat (approximately 8-9:30pm). Admission includes your floating lantern, which you can design starting at 7:30. But you’ll want to come earlier — gates open at 4:30 — for live music, food trucks (you can also ring your own food) and socializing.