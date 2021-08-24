Cancel
News: The Choral Arts Society of Washington Announces 2021-2022 Season

By News Desk (organization-submitted press release)
mdtheatreguide.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive concerts return with awe-inspiring performances by Composer Damien Geter, Ester Heideman and more!. Choral Arts Society of Washington announces their upcoming season filled with awe-inspiring programming across the metropolitan region. They kick off their first in-person performance, “The Wonder of the Human Voice” on Saturday, October 30 at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. This year’s powerful list of performances is highlighted with celebrations of sound that include the East Coast premiere of An African American Requiem by composer Damien Geter, Christmas at the Kennedy Center with soloist Esther Heideman, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. tribute with Washington Performing Arts, and Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the National Symphony Orchestra.

mdtheatreguide.com

