Milford, DE

Clifford Thomas Crouch, former KSI CEO

Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifford Thomas Crouch of Milford went to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. He was born June 6, 1939, in Rockingham, N.C., to the late James B. and Maggie R. Crouch. After graduating in 1961 with his bachelor’s degree in social studies and history from Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, N.C., Cliff went on to receive his master’s in rehabilitation and mental health counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va.

