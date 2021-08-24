Students can apply to learn how government works

If you are a junior or senior in high school and are interested in learning more about civics and public service, or maybe just want to understand how different layers of government work, the Youth Leadership Council is accepting applications through September.

The Council is an annual initiative that was created by Rep. Lois Frankel at the request of local high school students. It gives students the opportunity to learn more about Congress and the policymaking process. Students who live in Florida’s 21st Congressional District may apply, which includes Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.

“I look forward to working with our local students as they learn and grow,” Frankel said. “This will be an exciting opportunity of civic engagement for our teens.”

The Council begins Oct. 13 and ends in April 2022.

Those selected will form part of the Council to meet with Frankel, her staff and guest speakers while following health and safety guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control.

In addition to discussing how a congressional office operates, students will also participate in professional development opportunities, including how-to seminars on writing cover letters, resumes and interviewing skills to improve their skillsets for future endeavors.

Interested students are asked to send a complete application form ( bit.ly/3knwH9F ), resume and 500-word essay on why they want to be part of the Council and email it to Teesha.Buddle2@mail.house.gov . Call 561-998-9045.