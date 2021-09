Psychonauts 2 has native HDR on the Xbox Series consoles. The game also has almost twice as fast load times on Xbox Series than on PS5. Psychonauts 2 is available to play now and it has turned out to be an amazing sequel. As the game is launching today and it is also available on Xbox Game Pass, we are getting comparisons that pit the PS5 version against the Xbox Series S and X. In this case, the Series S and X trump over the PS5 version but not on raw power difference but rather the lack fo support.