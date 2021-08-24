Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Crude oil prices drop to lowest price since May

By CNN, Cole Johnson
kyma.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - On Monday, Triple-A reported that the price of crude oil went down $5 per barrel, closing out at roughly $62 per barrel. That decrease makes crude oil dropping to its lowest level since May. This coming amid a decline in demand and a drop in the national average price for gasoline.

kyma.com

Comments / 11

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Kyma#Kecy#Cnn#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Hurricane Ida Shuts Down Oil And Gas Production; How Will It Impact Oil Prices?

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday and forced the shutdown of offshore oil platforms as it churned through the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, pushing up oil prices. But the prices, which had hit more than a three-week high in early Monday trading, pared some of those gains later in the session, lowering worries about rising pump prices. The Gulf supplies nearly a fifth of U.S. oil demand.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports a more than 7 million-barrel weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 27. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 4.4 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a roughly 4 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA reported a weekly inventory increase of 1.3 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles declined by 1.7 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey forecast supply declines of 1.8 million barrels for gasoline and 500,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 800,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of its losses following the EIA data. October West Texas Intermediate crude was down 64 cents, or 0.9%, at $67.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $67.44 before the supply data.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady

The price of oil attempts to retrace the decline from the start of the week amid an larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, and current market conditions may keep crude prices afloat as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remain reluctant to push production towards pre-pandemic levels. Oil Price Rebound...
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Struggle at Trend Top, Inventories and OPEC+ Eyed

Crude oil prices up in risk-on trade as London reopens after bank holiday. Follow-through may be limited as trend-defining chart barrier approaches. API and EIA inventories data, OPEC+ meeting are in the spotlight ahead. Crude oil prices have largely reflected broader sentiment trends recently. The WTI benchmark has tracked higher...
Trafficfxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rebound as Supply Constraint Continue

Natural gas prices rebounded in the wake of Hurricane Ida. The weather is expected to remain warmer than normal and to get natural gas out of the Gulf will take time as electricity is down across the state. Tropical depression Kate is working its way north in the Atlantic and there is another storm coming off Africa that has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48-hours. Supply rose in the latest week.
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom profits more than triple in Q2 on price spike

The company will gain from even higher wholesale gas prices in Europe in the third quarter. Russia's national gas company Gazprom saw its net profits in the second quarter more than triple year on year to 521bn rubles ($7bn), amid a strong reboun... Please sign in to access the full...
TrafficWTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 94 cents to $67.42 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.18 to $71.07 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 5 cents to $2.26 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.08 a gallon. September natural gas jumped 29 cents to $4.18 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Gas Prices Keep Falling As Crude Oil Prices Fluctuate

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The average statewide gasoline price in Texas is $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA Texas. That price is five cents less compared to a week ago and 88-cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas...
Traffickyma.com

Gas prices are falling

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - For the first time in nine months, drivers are finally feeling some relief at the pump. According to the Lundberg survey, the National retail price of regular grade gas has fallen more than two cents a galllon. The new price hovers around $3.25. According to experts,...
TrafficWTHI

Hurricane Ida may push gas prices even higher

Hurricane Ida's direct hit on the nation's oil and gasoline industry could send gas prices higher, exacerbating inflation that's already hurting American consumers. But how much prices will increase, and for how long, will depend on the extent of the damage. The storm hit Louisiana and the Gulf Coast on Sunday, killing at least one person and knocking out power for more than 1 million customers.
TrafficNew Castle News

Gas prices down a penny in city, nine cents in region this week

Gas prices are down a penny in the city, while the region prices are down nine cents this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In the city, the average price is up to $3.28. The region prices are at $3.23 a gallon. The national gas price average...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Permian Oil Production Set to Hit 18-Month High in September

Crude production in the Permian Basin — the lowest-cost shale region — seems to have turned the corner in recent months with commodity prices having stabilized above $60 barrel. Experts say that it’s cheaper to drill and complete oil wells in the Permian Basin as compared to most other major...
TrafficCuster County Chief

Weekly gas price update

Nebraska gas prices have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.00/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Gas prices in Nebraska are 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 90.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Energy Industrysoutheastagnet.com

Propane Prices Heading Higher

Liquid Propane (LP) prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the LP market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be using descriptions like “train wreck” and “tug-of-war.”
Traffictexasstandard.org

Oil Prices Have Fallen: What That Means For You At The Pump

In much of the country, it’s still the hot, dog days of summer. But one thing that has cooled off are oil prices. It’s showing up in a slight dip in prices at the pump over the last several days. Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData, says prices...

Comments / 0

Community Policy