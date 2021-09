The Warren Clinic is a modular clinic prototype developed for Saint Francis Health System to use across different sites in the Tulsa, Okla., area. The solution can be adapted in various configurations based on the specific needs of a location, leveraging an onstage/offstage organization and generous daylighting and views. Further, the design maximizes the existing pink brand color of the health system to create a branded glass wall on the building exterior to establish an iconic architectural element. The Award-of-Merit-winning project was submitted to the Design Showcase by CallisonRTKL. Here, project leads Eurico Francisco, principal, and Dana Brandle, associate principal, both of CallisonRTKL (Dallas), share some insight on some of the design solutions most celebrated by the jury.