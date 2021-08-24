Meg Pittelko: This August yielded uncommon personal insights

When former upstate New Yorker and current Californian Meg Duffy joins our Zoom call, they’re surprised it’s me on camera. “I’m so much less nervous now,” they say. “Still nervous, but a little less.” I haven’t seen Duffy in almost two years, not since their show at Mr. Smalls Theater—in Millvale, Pennsylvania, an Allegheny County borough just a stone’s throw from Pittsburgh—when they opened for Whitney under the moniker of their solo project, Hand Habits. Before the gig, they’d tweeted about needing some spare testosterone for the rest of their time on tour. I’d just switched to T injections myself and had an overstock of gel just sitting in a cabinet at home. So I hid a bottle in my back jeans pocket, since the venue’s website didn’t indicate whether HRT gel was contraband or not, and slipped through security with it tucked away. Admittedly, I’d come to the show to see Whitney’s set. I was familiar with Duffy’s work, though not as seriously at the time, only by way of “yr heart [reprise]” and “Sun Beholds Me,” two endearing, unforgettable strokes of indie balladry.