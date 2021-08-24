EU Commission Publishes Draft New Rules for Distribution Agreements: What’s to Come for Distribution Relationships in the Digital Age?
On July 9, 2021, the European Commission published its long-awaited draft of the revised Vertical Block Exemption Regulation (VBER) and Vertical Guidelines. The significant changes proposed by the Commission take into account the specific challenges brought about by the growth of e-commerce and online platforms in the “digital age.” The Commission has also taken this opportunity to update and clarify the rules on exclusive and selective distribution, providing businesses with more flexibility to design their distribution system according to their needs.www.crowell.com
