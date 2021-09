UTV 44 and Andy Citirn Injury Attorneys would like to recognize the 2021 Scholastic Athletes for Week # 1. For the Saraland Spartans, Blake Turner is a Senior with a 3.96 GPA. He is a member of the varsity football and has previously been a member of the varsity basketball team. Blake is dual enrolled in both high school and college classes which at Saraland he is taking Advanced Honors and AP classes. Blake is a natural leader on campus and is an integral member of the LEAD club. He will most likely attend Auburn University where he will purse either a degree in law or engineering.