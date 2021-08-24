Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

F1 2021 update rebalances Braking Point, brings back 3D audio on PS5

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update is now available for F1 2021 that makes changes to select Braking Point chapters and re-enables 3D audio on PlayStation 5. Developer Codemasters was forced to remove the 3D audio feature from the game earlier this month due to it causing audio issues. The bug has now been fixed and the feature re-enabled.

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Headsets#Braking Point#Developer Codemasters#Hdr#Ai#Collision#Ers#Udp#Dlss Rebalanced#Xbox Series X S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Sony No Longer Selling PS5 Disc Version Consoles at a Loss

Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki has confirmed last Wednesday during an earning’s briefing that the PS5 Disc consoles are no longer selling at a loss, meaning that the manufacturing costs are now met by the $500 retail price. Although Sony is no longer selling PS5 units, that only goes for the disc version, the digital-only version however still costs more to produce than the $400 price point it’s currently at.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Walmart is selling PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles online today

Walmart will be selling PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles online today. As potted by Twitter user Wario64, the consoles will be available from 9am PT / 12pm ET on Wednesday. Once they’re available, you should be able to purchase the consoles through the following links while supplies last:
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA GeForce Now adds 34 new games this month

NVIDIA has today announced that 34 new games are now available to play on the companies GeForce Now game streaming service, bolstering the already large library of games in addition to the new RTX-supported also arriving on the GeForce Now service during August 2021. This month also sees new content...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Lightyear Frontier drops reveal trailer during ID@Xbox Twitch showcase

Lightyear Frontier was revealed during the ID@Xbox Twitch showcase as a mashup of farming, exploration, resource management, and base building. Check out the trailer here:. As the trailer above shows, you can play with up to four players in online co-op. Over on the Steam page, we get a little more info. You'll have to contend with dynamic weather conditions and other "environmental hazards" when taking care of your harvest. It'll be up to you to decide whether you're in the mood for exploring, customising your farm, or getting stuck into the farm work itself. You can switch between a first and third-person perspective, as well as customise your "tractor mech," and it won't just be crops you're farming — you can also domesticate the wild creatures you discover, "with a complete breeding and genetics system."
Video GamesGamespot

Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight. The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding...
Video GamesVentureBeat

Axiom Verge 2 surprise launches on Switch

During Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase today, we discovered that Axiom Verge 2 is launching … later today. You can buy the Metroidvania sequel on your Switch today. The original Axiom Verge came out in 2015. The indie game has stood out as one of the better Metroidvanias out there thanks to its atmospheric pixel art.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Couch Co-op Games on PS4

Playing video games rarely has to be a solitary activity these days, but sometimes you want the kind of experience that demands players to be sat together in the same room. Playing with other people via the internet is entertaining and all, but nothing beats the riotous fun of having a friend or relative actually there beside you. And thankfully, there are a lot of games that accommodate two player local co-op on PS4. Some games will even let you play with more.
Video Gamesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft testing new Xbox night mode

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Tech giant Microsoft will be soon bringing a new night mode for Xbox consoles which will let its users dim a controller's LED brightness. According to The Verge, the American software company has already started testing this night mode with Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring on Friday (local time), and "it allows Xbox owners to dim their screens, controller LED brightness and even the Xbox power button."The Xbox night mode allows for a lot of customization, including different dimming levels and an optional blue light filter.
Video GamesArs Technica

Game engine, meet game streaming: Unity acquires Parsec for $320M

The parent company of Unity, one of the most popular game development engines in the world, has made arguably its biggest acquisition of another gaming company yet. The deal, announced on Tuesday, sees Unity taking control of Parsec, a peer-to-peer game-streaming protocol. The acquisition is valued at $320 million. Further...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Free Games on PS5

So, you’ve got yourself a PS5 and are now wondering what games to play. The good news is, you don’t have to buy any to have fun. There are numerous free games to play on PS5. And when you factor in those available on PS4 thanks to backwards compatibility, you’re spoilt for choice. But what are the best free games on PS5? If you’re wondering that, you’ve come to the right place.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

F1 2021 Loses PS5 3D Audio Support With New Patch

Yet another feature has been scrapped for the PlayStation 5 version of F1 2021 but which should return in due time. According to patch 1.06 notes shared by developer Codemasters earlier today, “3D audio for headphones has temporarily been disabled on PS5” (via PushSquare) but which will be “re-enabled as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved” in a future patch.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Play Digital Games Offline on Your PS4

It can be frustrating to always require an online connection if you want to play digital games on your PS4, especially if those games are single-player. However, there is a way you can avoid this and enjoy digital titles on your PS4 with no internet connection required. So, why are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy