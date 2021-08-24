Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 trailer celebrates the game’s release on PlayStation 5
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is now available on PlayStation 5 following its release on other platforms back in June. The PlayStation 5 version of the game features upgraded visuals and textures over the PS4 release, support for the DualSense controller’s Adaptive Triggers and haptic feedback, improved loading times, and a choice between Visual (4K/30 FPS) and Performance (1440p/60 FPS) graphics modes. PlayStation 5 players also receive the Crossbow Carnage DLC weapons pack, which contains the Crossbow, 550 TRV Sniper Rifle, Mad Sheriff 9 Revolver, Car K8 Assault rifle, and Zebra skin.egmnow.com
