After discovering an unmistakable talent for the art of music at a young age, subduxtion first fell in love with the idea of music during his childhood. Backed by the idea of embracing technology as a tool for the manipulation of perspective, subduxtion has been making a name for himself. Armed with a discography of impressive releases that includes several singles, EP’s and remixes including ‘Shelter’ and ‘Ambience’, subduxtion is well on his way to the top of the pile.