Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Woman Refuses To Cut Hair For Dad's Wedding, Family Drama Ensues

By mattstaff
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oh boy, are weddings just endlessly ripe for all kinds of conflicts between family members. There's just something about the event that inspires people to get completely possessed by their unreasonable, inner perfectionist side. The thing about trying to make sure that something ends up being perfect, is that life by its very design is imperfect. There are fails and mishaps lurking around pretty much every corner. It's only a matter of time before one thing or another falls apart. In this case of this wedding drama though, we have a woman who stood her ground when it came to being pressured to cut her hair for her dad's wedding. The moral judges in Reddit's AITA community seem to be in agreement that this woman's adopted stance was totally reasonable.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Family Drama#Aita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship Advicekiss951.com

Woman’s Boyfriend Refuses To Marry Her Until She Loses 20 Pounds

I’ve heard of marriage contracts before, but this one is way over the top!. A woman recently wrote into BuzzFeed’s advice columnist Stephen to ask what she should do about her boyfriend, who is telling her he won’t propose unless she loses weight. She writes on Buzzfeed; that she and her boyfriend have been to together four years, and says things were going “great” until she put on 20 pounds due to an “autoimmune disease that has ruined my metabolism” and makes it hard to lose weight.
Relationship Advicekiss951.com

Man Marries Fiancé And Ex-Girlfriend At The Same Wedding

Wait….HUH?! No, you read that title right. This man in Indonesia married his fiancé, but not before his ex-girlfriend also asked if he would marry her…at the wedding. And he said yes…to both women. Korik Akbar from Lombok Tengah, Indonesia planned to marry his fiancé, Nur Khusnul Kotimah. They planned...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Chrisley Family Drama Through the Years: From Todd’s Feuds With His Kids to Lindsie’s Alleged Affairs

Let the cameras roll. Chrisley Knows Best is certainly not without drama, but its stars have been at the center of more controversies than a single reality show can handle. Fans met Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and their kids — Chase, Savannah and Grayson — when the series premiered on USA Network in March 2014. The businessman’s children from his first marriage to Teresa Terry — Lindsie and Kyle — also appeared on early seasons of the show.
Relationship Adviceprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: 'Drama queen' granddaughter is refusing COVID vaccine

My husband and I have two granddaughters whom we cherish. I am growing increasingly concerned with the behavior of their parents toward the youngest one. "Camille" has always been the "drama queen." If she didn't get her way, she pitched a fit and her parents acquiesced. As she got older,...
EntertainmentPosted by
InspireMore

Dad’s Sweet Serenade Leaves Tiny Baby Completely Entranced.

If you’re a parent, you know nothing can compare to the feeling you get when you do something to make your baby smile or laugh. Chino Herrera of Argentina shared one of these special moments on Instagram. In a video, he sings to his daughter while he plays the guitar. During his performance, he makes sure to give her plenty of attention, and in turn, she’s completely entranced. It seems like she even tries to join in!
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
Relationship Advicekidsinthehouse.com

Planning a Wedding While Raising a Family

A survey found that most couples think planning a wedding is stressful, and that's if everything goes as planned. Couples trying to raise a family as they plan a wedding may deal with even more stress, especially because of possible pandemic lockdowns. The good thing is everything is manageable as long as you consider some tips.
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Mortified Mum Bans Partner From Cutting Daughter's Hair After Wonky Attempt

A mortified mum has banned her partner from cutting their children's hair after he left their daughter looking like Star Trek's Spock when he attempted to trim her fringe. Marla Hayden said she cried "angry tears" when she discovered partner Jordan Deane, 30, had used "blunt" kitchen scissors to chop little Holly's hair into a "wonky" bowl-like fringe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy