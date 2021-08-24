Woman Refuses To Cut Hair For Dad's Wedding, Family Drama Ensues
Oh boy, are weddings just endlessly ripe for all kinds of conflicts between family members. There's just something about the event that inspires people to get completely possessed by their unreasonable, inner perfectionist side. The thing about trying to make sure that something ends up being perfect, is that life by its very design is imperfect. There are fails and mishaps lurking around pretty much every corner. It's only a matter of time before one thing or another falls apart. In this case of this wedding drama though, we have a woman who stood her ground when it came to being pressured to cut her hair for her dad's wedding. The moral judges in Reddit's AITA community seem to be in agreement that this woman's adopted stance was totally reasonable.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0