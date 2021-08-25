Kleinhans Music Hall updates COVID-19 policies; Mask requirement starts September 11

Kleinhans Music Hall is the latest to announce updated guidelines in light of the rising number of COVID-19 delta variant cases.

Starting September 11 through October 30, a vaccination and mask requirement will be in place for all staff, volunteers, performers and patrons. The policy may be extended if community transmission remains high.

In a statement, Kleinhans said the safety of all who enter the building is the number one priority and the venue will continue to follow all local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.

"No matter the scenario, we are dedicated to our mission of providing beautiful symphonic music for the Western New York community and beyond."

Anyone looking to attend a performance at Kleinhans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a valid ID or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

Guests will be required to wear a face mask when entering and exiting the building, and must be worn during the performance. Anyone who does not have a mask will be given one free of charge.

To view the full concert schedule, or to purchase tickets, click here. Anyone with questions may contact Kleinhans Music Hall's box office at (716) 885-5000.





