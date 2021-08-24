Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Waushara; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Portage, Winnebago, Waushara, southern Waupaca and southwestern Outagamie Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 955 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Amherst to near Wautoma. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Wautoma, Redgranite, Whiting, Amherst, Plainfield, Fremont and Napowan Scout Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH