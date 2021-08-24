“They Can Take Our Bodies But Not Our Minds”: Artmaking in Maine Prisons

(Portland, ME) The Union of Maine Visual Artists (UMVA) is proud to present Freedom & Captivity: Maine Voices Beyond Prison Walls featuring art by incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people. The exhibition will open at the Portland Media Center (516 Congress Street in Portland) at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 3, 2021 to be included in the First Friday Art Walk. A reception will follow the opening until 8:00 pm. The show will remain on view through October 29, 2021.