Five charged in string of BB-gun incidents
Media release provided by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. (GREENVILLE, SC) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have made five arrests in connection with a string of incidents involving multiple subjects shooting airsoft bb-guns at businesses, vehicles and people. Our agency, along with the Greenville City Police Department, received numerous cases involving this group of subjects firing airsoft guns from a burgundy Jeep. As a result at least one person was shot in our jurisdiction.www.audacy.com
