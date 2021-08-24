16 Adult Lunch Boxes for Midday Dining in Style

I love me some Zwilling Fresh & Save food boxes. Not only do they keep cooked and raw food super fresh for an age, they also look great and have a handy app so you can keep track of precisely how long you've kept that leftover lasagne in the fridge, and when you should finally consume it by. I also love using the little electric vacuum pump to suck the air out, as it makes me feel like a scientist. Now, just in time for the new school term, Zwilling – probably best known for making some of the best chef's knives around – has a new addition to the Fresh & Save range: lunch boxes that use the same, ingenious vacuum-sealing tech.