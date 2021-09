Fly from cities all over the US to Greece – even like Santorini and Mykonos – from just $465 roundtrip! This is wide open but may not last too long so check it out!. Greece has been open this year since before Europe officially opened and they have been having a healthy amount of tourists. Well, it appears that Greece could benefit from even more tourists with prices that drop to as low as $465 from even some of the smallest airports in the US to Greece! Check out these prices!