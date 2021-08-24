Cancel
LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. "Most Definitely" Will Play Against UCLA

By Glen West
LSUCountry
 8 days ago

It's one of the stories to follow over the next two weeks but the plan with LSU star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has not changed.

Stingley will sit the rest of practice this week in an abundance of caution to allow the bruising he's currently experiencing to completely heal. The Tigers will bring Stingley back for practice next week in preparation for the UCLA opener on Sept. 4 which will begin this week.

Derek Stingley Sr. hopped on Off the Bench Tuesday to provide the latest details on the injury, saying it's nothing serious and that his son will "most definitely" be playing against the Bruins.

"He's most definitely going to play against UCLA. They are holding him out the rest of this week to get him ready for game week," Stingley Sr. said. "If this was a do or die situation he would practice and play but they want to take it slow, it's nothing serious."

This goes hand in hand with what we've heard from LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who said last week that Stingley would be held out of practice up until game week. Stingley hasn't practiced since the opening days of fall camp as he deals with that camp injury.

LSU is currently dealing with a number of injuries on both sides of the ball including running back Tyrion Davis-Price, offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Anthony Bradford, defensive tackle Glen Logan and safety Sage Ryan. Orgeron said in his most recent press conference that he expects most of the injured players to be ready for week one against the Bruins.

"You're at a point right now where you have to push and you have to be out in the elements and scrimmage," Orgeron said. "But we gotta get our guys game ready also and it's a fine line."

