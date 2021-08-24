Cancel
Health

Students’ lack of routine vaccines muddies start of school

By Julie Carr Smyth
Denver Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — The vaccinations that U.S. schoolchildren are required to get to hold terrible diseases like polio, measles, tetanus and whooping cough in check are way behind schedule this year, threatening further complications to a school year already marred by COVID-19. The lag was caused by pandemic-related disruptions last year to routine doctor’s visits, summer and sports camps at which kids usually get their immunizations.

